🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Canicule : Bordeaux sous une chaleur suffocante
Bordeaux fait partie des villes françaises les plus touchées par la canicule. Samedi 18 juin, plus de 40 degrés ont été enregistrés en Gironde.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/canicule-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/canicule-...