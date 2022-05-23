Faire Ensemble
Canicule : Bordeaux sous une chaleur suffocante

Bordeaux fait partie des villes françaises les plus touchées par la canicule. Samedi 18 juin, plus de 40 degrés ont été enregistrés en Gironde.

