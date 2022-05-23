Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Canicule : à Châteauroux, l'eau du robinet n'est plus consommable

En pleine canicule, l'eau qui coule dans certains robinets de Châteauroux n'est plus consommable à cause d'une bactérie. Des milliers d'habitants sont concernés, alors que la température atteignait 41 degrés samedi 18 juin. La situation pourrait durer.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web