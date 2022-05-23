Faire Ensemble
Canicule : à Paris, les habitants et les touristes tentent de se rafraîchir

À Paris, le thermomètre a affiché 36,7 degrés, samedi 18 juin. L'objectif du jour était de trouver un point de fraîcheur dans la capitale.

