Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Canicule : à Paris, touristes et habitants suffoquent

La journée du samedi 18 juin a été particulièrement chaude à Paris. Si certains préfèrent se mettre à l'abri de la chaleur, quitte à rester chez eux, d'autres bravent les températures.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web