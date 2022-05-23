Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Canicule : les climatiseurs plus énergivores et néfastes pour l'environnement que les ventilateurs

La climatisation participe au réchauffement climatique et consomme beaucoup d'énergie. Vaudrait-il mieux opter pour des ventilateurs chez soi ou sur son lieu de travail ?

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/canicule/canicul...


Version : Mobile / Web