Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Canicule : les services de secours multiplient les interventions

Tous les services médicaux sont en alerte en raison de la canicule. Reportage en Gironde, où les interventions se sont enchaînées, vendredi 17 juin.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web