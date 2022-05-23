Faire Ensemble
Carvana, ou la déroute boursière de « l'Amazon des voitures d'occasion »

Veronique Le Billon

Le spécialiste américain de la vente en ligne de véhicules seconde main souffre. Inflation et dérive des coûts ont repoussé l'horizon de sa rentabilité. L'entreprise de Phoenix tente de riposter avec un plan d'économies… et une acquisition audacieuse.

Source : https://www.lesechos.fr/industrie-services/automob...


Version : Mobile / Web