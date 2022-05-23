Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Ce blond populaire dans les années 2000 signe son grand retour

Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Britney Spears ou encore Gwen Stefani... Ces icônes des années 2000 ont déjà toutes craqué pour le blond platine. Cette coloration audacieuse, difficile à porter, a longtemps été celle de toutes les divas de la pop indust...
Visualiser la suite du diaporama s...

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Cheveux/coloration-chev...


Version : Mobile / Web