Faire Ensemble
Ce week-end, poussez les portes des Jardins Passions dans le Nord

En juin, les jardins sont souvent à leur apogée. Ce week-end, 35 jardins des Hauts-de-France et de Belgique ouvrent leurs portes. L'occasion de rencontrer des jardiniers qui adorent partager leurs connaissances et leurs astuces. 

