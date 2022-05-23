🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
"Ces gens-là" de Caroline Cayeux: "Ces propos sont méprisants", juge la porte-parole de l'association l'Autre Cercle
Catherine Tripon, porte-parole de l'association l'Autre Cercle, était en direct dans le Live Week-end ce samedi.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/ces-gens-la-de-car...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/ces-gens-la-de-car...