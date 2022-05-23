Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Charles Consigny (LR), à propos d'Élisabeth Borne: "La France souffre de trop de technocratie et de trop de gauche"

Le député Les Républicains, Charles Consigny, était l'invité de BFMTV ce dimanche soir.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/les-republicains/c...


Version : Mobile / Web