🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Charlotte Valandrey est morte, sa vie et sa carrière en images
Charlotte Valandrey, consacrée par le film "Rouge Baiser" en 1985 et qui avait rendu publics sa séropositivité et ses problèmes de greffe du cœur...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Charlott...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Charlott...