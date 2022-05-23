Faire Ensemble
Chassé du port de Nice pour cause de pollution, le bateau de croisière Aegean Odyssey est à quai à la Seyne-sur-Mer

C'est une première ! Le capitaine du port en accord avec la Ville de Nice a contraint le navire de croisière à quitter le port Lympia en raison d'une pollution constituant un trouble à l'ordre public.

