🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Chassé du port de Nice pour cause de pollution, le bateau de croisière Aegean Odyssey est à quai à la Seyne-sur-Mer
C'est une première ! Le capitaine du port en accord avec la Ville de Nice a contraint le navire de croisière à quitter le port Lympia en raison d'une pollution constituant un trouble à l'ordre public.
Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/provence-a...
Source : https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/provence-a...