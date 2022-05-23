Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Chaumet passe la vague au doigt à la piscine Molitor

Célébrités et amis de la maison se sont retrouvés à la piscine Molitor pour découvrir la nouvelle collection Chaumet Haute Joaillerie.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Paris-Match-x-Sa...


Version : Mobile / Web