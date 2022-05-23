Faire Ensemble
Chenilles processionnaires : à Nancy, des nichoirs à mésanges sont installés pour lutter contre cette espèce nuisible

Pour lutter contre la prolifération de cette espèce nuisible, la ville de Nancy a opté pour un moyen naturel et efficace : les mésanges, prédateur naturel de ces larves de papillons.

