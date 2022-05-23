🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling.... Les stars à l'avant-première de «The Gray Man»
Mercredi 13 juillet, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas et Chris Evans ont foulé le tapis rouge du Chinese Theatre pour l'avant-première de «The Gray Man»...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Evans-Ana-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Evans-Ana-...