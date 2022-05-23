Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Chris Hemsworth et Elsa Pataky, en famille pour l'avant-première de «Thor: Love And Thunder»

Pour l'avant-première du film «Thor: Love And Thunder» lundi 27 juin, Chris Hemsworth était aux côtés de sa femme Elsa Pataky et leurs enfants.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Chris-Hemsworth-...


Version : Mobile / Web