Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Cinéma : "La Petite Bande", les ados unis et écolos de Pierre Salvadori

Le film "La Petite Bande", de Pierre Salvadori, sortira mercredi 20 juillet sur les écrans. L'histoire d'un groupe d'adolescents à la fibre écolo, qui décide de se rebeller et d'agir contre la pollution d'une rivière. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/cinema/sorties...


Version : Mobile / Web