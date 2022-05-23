🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Cinéma : "La Petite Bande", les ados unis et écolos de Pierre Salvadori
Le film "La Petite Bande", de Pierre Salvadori, sortira mercredi 20 juillet sur les écrans. L'histoire d'un groupe d'adolescents à la fibre écolo, qui décide de se rebeller et d'agir contre la pollution d'une rivière.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/cinema/sorties...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/cinema/sorties...