🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Climat : le mois de mai a pulvérisé les records de chaleur
Le mois de mai a été record, avec des températures supérieures de trois degrés aux normales de saison. Cette chaleur a accentué la sécheresse et inquiète notamment les agriculteurs.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...