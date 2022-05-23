Faire Ensemble
Climat : typhon en Chine, fortes chaleurs au Japon, inondations en Australie… L'actualité du dimanche 3 juillet

Les incidents climatiques se déchaînent partout dans le monde, dimanche 3 juillet. L'Australie est en proie à des pluies torrentielles, alors que le Japon subit la plus forte vague de chaleur depuis plus de 150 ans. Enfin, le sud-est de la Chine est frappé par plusieurs typhons. 

