Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Coaching beauté : comment choisir entre déodorant et anti-transpirant ?

Au rayon des soins d'hygiène, il trône en maître : le déodorant. Qu'on le préfère en bille, en spray ou encore en stick, il est depuis toujours un indispensable de notre vanity pour rester au frais toute la journée. Mais il y en a un autre qui joue l...
Lire la suite de l'article sur E...

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Soins/Questions/Coachin...


Version : Mobile / Web