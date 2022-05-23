🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Coaching beauté : dois-je vraiment choisir entre mon après-shampoing et mon masque pour les cheveux ?
À chaque shampoing, la même question : dans quel ordre appliquer mes soins pour les cheveux ? Dois-je faire mon masque avant ou après le lavage ? Quid de mon soin démêlant ? Peut-être devrais-je même choisir l'un ou l'autre de ces produits ? Pour met...
Li...
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Cheveux/Astuces/Coachin...
Li...
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/Cheveux/Astuces/Coachin...