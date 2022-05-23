Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Comment arrêter le cannabis ?

Vous avez décidé de ralentir ou de stopper votre consommation de cannabis ? C'est la première étape vers la sortie de l'addiction. Une fois passée, il est important de mettre en place une routine propice au maintien de ce cap.



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/addictions/cann...


Version : Mobile / Web