🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Comment fabriquer son soin anti-boutons ?
Après quelques déséquilibres alimentaires, il n’est pas rare de découvrir sur son visage des imperfections, boutons et rougeurs. Masque, lotion purifiante, roll-on.... Explications et conseils pour concocter son soin anti-boutons à la maison.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/beaute-forme/soins-du...