🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Comores : hausse du prix du riz
Depuis près d’une semaine, les pouvoirs publiques ont augmenté le prix du riz, aliment le plus consommé de l’Union des Comores.
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/mayotte/comores-hau...
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/mayotte/comores-hau...