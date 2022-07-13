Faire Ensemble
Comores : ruée vers les stations services

Les bouchons s'étiraient devant toutes les stations services de Moroni, mercredi 13 juillet 2022. Ces files d'attente ont d'ailleurs contraint la Société comorienne d'hydrocarbures (SCH) à communiquer pour rassurer les usagers de la route. Un pétrolier est attendu, ce vendredi.

Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/reunion/comores-rue...


