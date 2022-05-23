Faire Ensemble
Consentement en gynécologie: Elisabeth Borne saisit le Comité national d'éthique

Cette décision intervient alors que la secrétaire d'Etat au Développement Chrysoula Zacharopoulou est visée par des accusations de viols dans l'exercice de sa profession de gynécologue.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/conse...


