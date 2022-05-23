Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Consommation : le lin, un matériau de construction plein d’avenir

Les petites fleurs bleues ou blanches de lin peuvent servir à fabriquer des coques de bateaux et même des ponts. Le premier pont en lin au monde a été inauguré aux Pays-Bas. Très résistant, avec un faible impact écologique, le lin inspire les ingénieurs.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/co...


Version : Mobile / Web