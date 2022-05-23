Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Consommation : la vente de poules explose en France

Les ventes de poules pondeuses ont augmenté ces dernières années. Ces animaux fournissent des œufs gratuitement et permettent de réduire les déchets organiques. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/alimentation/con...


Version : Mobile / Web