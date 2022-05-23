Faire Ensemble
Coup de frein pour les nouveaux champions de la voiture d'occasion

Lionel Steinmann

Cazoo, Auto1, Aramis… Les sociétés qui misent sur la vente en ligne de voitures de seconde main reconditionnées par leurs soins se font secouer en Bourse. Explications.

