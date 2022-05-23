🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Couple : comment vivre une relation amoureuse avec un conjoint bipolaire ?
Entretenir une relation de couple avec une personne atteinte de trouble bipolaire est particulièrement éprouvant. Si la maladie n'est pas correctement prise en charge, elle entraîne bien souvent la rupture. Explications du Dr Isabelle Secret-Bobolakis, psychiatre.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...