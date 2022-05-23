Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Covid-19: feu vert du Sénat au projet de loi sanitaire, avec possibilité de contrôle des voyageurs

Le texte, qui entérine l'expiration au 1er août des régimes d'exception mis en place pour lutter contre l'épidémie de Covid, a été voté par 189 voix contre 33.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/covid-19-feu-vert-...


Version : Mobile / Web