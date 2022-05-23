🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Crise climatique : alerte à la canicule potentiellement mortelle en Californie du Sud
Le grand Etat de l'ouest des Etats-Unis se prépare à une canicule sévère dans les prochains jours, conséquence du réchauffement climatique.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...