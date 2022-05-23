Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Crise climatique : les gouvernements doivent prendre des mesures "rapides, agressives et soutenues" pour décarboner le secteur aérien

Pour parvenir à limiter la hausse des températures moyennes globales à Le rythme de décarbonation de l'aviation doit s'accélérer, 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web