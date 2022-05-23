🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Crise climatique : les gouvernements doivent prendre des mesures "rapides, agressives et soutenues" pour décarboner le secteur aérien
Pour parvenir à limiter la hausse des températures moyennes globales à Le rythme de décarbonation de l'aviation doit s'accélérer,
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...