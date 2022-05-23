Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Crise politique: Macron veut des "majorités constructives" avec "l'ensemble des partis de gouvernement"

L'opposition a renvoyé la balle dans le camp d'Emmanuel Macron, refusant l'idée d'un gouvernement de coalition, tout en souhaitant redonner au Parlement tout son rôle dans l'examen de textes "au cas par cas".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web