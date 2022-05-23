Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Danièle Obono: "Il faut qu'Élisabeth Borne vienne demander la confiance" des députés

Dans un entretien accordé à l'Agence-France-Presse, Emmanuel Macron confirme sa confiance à Élisabeth Borne et annonce la nomination d'"un nouveau gouvernement d'action au service de la France" qui sera mis "en place dans les premiers jours du mois de juillet".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-france-insoumis...


Version : Mobile / Web