🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Danièle Obono: "Il faut qu'Élisabeth Borne vienne demander la confiance" des députés
Dans un entretien accordé à l'Agence-France-Presse, Emmanuel Macron confirme sa confiance à Élisabeth Borne et annonce la nomination d'"un nouveau gouvernement d'action au service de la France" qui sera mis "en place dans les premiers jours du mois de juillet".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-france-insoumis...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-france-insoumis...