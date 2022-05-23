Faire Ensemble
Dans l'Hérault, Agde protège son milieu marin grâce à un récif artificiel géant en 3D

Un récif artificiel en 3D dédié à la plongée sous-marine. Un défi technologique et une première internationale dans la ville d'Agde. Objectif de ce projet : préserver et développer la biodiversité marine. #IlsOntLaSolution

