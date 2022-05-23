🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Dans les archives de Match - «Stars : Horizons Africains», une expo photo de Paris Match
Paris Match et l’hôtel Pullman Teranga de Dakar proposent, au sein de l'établissement phare de la capitale sénégalaise, une exposition-vente de ...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Exposition-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Exposition-...