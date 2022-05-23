Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Décès de Kazuki Takahashi, auteur du manga «Yu-Gi-Oh!»

Le corps de M. Takahashi a été retrouvé mercredi matin au large du département d'Okinawa par des garde-côtes.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Deces-de...


Version : Mobile / Web