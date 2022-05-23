🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Décès de Kazuki Takahashi, auteur du manga «Yu-Gi-Oh!»
Le corps de M. Takahashi a été retrouvé mercredi matin au large du département d'Okinawa par des garde-côtes.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Deces-de...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Deces-de...