🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Denis Ménochet («As Bestas») : «J'ai toujours le syndrome de l'imposteur»
C'est l'été Denis Ménochet. Après «Peter von Kant» de François Ozon, on le retrouve dans «As Bestas» de Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Deux rôles diamé...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Denis-Me...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Denis-Me...