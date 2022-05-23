Faire Ensemble
Dérèglement climatique : face aux aléas, les primes d'assurance habitation pourraient exploser

Les nombreux épisodes de canicule à venir pourraient causer des dégâts considérables sur les habitations, fissures sur les murs, sols asséchés. Face à ces aléas climatiques, les primes d'assurance habitation pourraient exploser d'ici à vingt ans.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/pouvoir-achat...


