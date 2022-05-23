🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Des handballeurs comoriens en déplacement à La Réunion se sont enfuis dans la nature
Une délégation de 57 personnes s’est rendue à la Réunion le 29 juin dernier dans le cadre d’un tournoi de handball. 54 handballeurs ont préféré rester sur l’île Bourbon.
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/mayotte/des-handbal...
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/mayotte/des-handbal...