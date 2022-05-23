Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Des manifestants écologistes tentent de bloquer l'assemblée générale de TotalEnergies, la stratégie climat du groupe validée

Les manifestants jugent le groupe pétrolier et gazier "totalement irresponsable", car il continue à exploiter et développer des énergies fossiles malgré l'urgence climatique.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/des-manif...


Version : Mobile / Web