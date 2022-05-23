Faire Ensemble
Des microalgues intégrées dans des façades d'immeubles

Tous les week-ends de l’été, on part à la découverte des solutions apportées par le vivant pour nous aider à résoudre nos problèmes techniques, médicaux, scientifiques. C'est le principe du biomimétisme ou de la bio inspiration. 

