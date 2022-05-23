Faire Ensemble
Des tomates ont été boostées à la vitamine D

C’est un gros enjeu : la vitamine D est très présente dans les nourritures animales. Il y a donc de grosses carences, notamment chez les végétariens. Des chercheurs sont parvenus, en intervenant sur un gène de la tomate, à la forcer à en produire et à en stocker. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...


