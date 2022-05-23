Faire Ensemble
Désintox. La moitié du parc nucléaire français ne sera pas à l'arrêt pour plusieurs années

Alors que la question énergétique est au cœur des débats et des inquiétudes, avec la dépendance au gaz et au pétrole russe, la production du parc nucléaire français préoccupe, puisqu’actuellement 28 des 56 réacteurs français sont à l’arrêt.

