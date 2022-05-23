🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Désintox. Non, le burkini n'est pas interdit au Maroc
On l’avait oublié mais depuis la décision du conseil municipal de Grenoble d'autoriser le burkini dans les piscines, ce maillot de bain intégral couvrant la tête et une grande partie du corps refait des vagues.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/societe/religion/laici...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/societe/religion/laici...