Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Deva Cassel défile pour Dolce & Gabbana, sa mère Monica Bellucci applaudit

Fidèle de la marque italienne depuis deux ans, Deva Cassel a pris part au défilé grandiose donné samedi soir en Sicile.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Vincent-Cassel-e...


Version : Mobile / Web