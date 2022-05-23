Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Diane Kruger et Norman Reedus, Jake Gyllenhaal et Jeanne Cadieu... Les couples en fête à Cannes

Pour son 75e anniversaire, célébré ce mardi 24 mai, le Festival de Cannes a vu défiler un véritable parterre de stars, y compris quelques couples...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Diane-Kruger-et-...


Version : Mobile / Web