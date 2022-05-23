🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Dossier : Les îles sans voiture en France
Qui n’a jamais rêvé d’un refuge insulaire sans bruit de moteur ? Pour cela, pas besoin d’aller forcément à l’autre bout du monde…
Source : https://www.routard.com/contenu-dossier/cid140172-...
Source : https://www.routard.com/contenu-dossier/cid140172-...